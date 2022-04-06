Post News
News at a Glance
Mubarak Bala: 9 things to know about Nigerian atheist sentenced to 24 years in prison over blasphemy
Legit
- A prominent Nigerian atheist, Mubarak Bala, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to blasphemy charges on Tuesday, April 5, in Kano.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
American Agency Condemns Prison Sentence For Nigerian Atheist, Mubarak Bala, Calls For US Government Response
Daily Trust:
10 things to know about Mubarak Bala, Atheist Convicted for Blasphemy
The Punch:
Blasphemy: Group faults Mubarak Bala's conviction
Gist Punch:
Kano atheist, Mubarak Bala sentenced to 24 years imprisonment for blasphemy
News Breakers:
Kano Born Atheist, Mubarak Bala Sentenced To 24 Years Imprisonment For Blasphemy
Online Nigeria:
Mubarak Bala atheist in Kano jailed for blasphemy
More Picks
1
Wizkid breaks silence after losing Grammys to Angelique Kidjo -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
2023: Ortom-led PDP zoning committee throws Presidential ticket open -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers -
The Eagle Online,
11 hours ago
4
Anti-grazing law: Amotekun and soldiers clash over arrest of cows that destroyed farmlands in Ondo (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee -
Legit,
20 hours ago
6
Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON -
Vanguard News,
1 hour ago
7
Senate passes Bill establishing medical sciences varsity in 6 geo-political zones — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
1 day ago
8
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
10
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
