Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Federal Government says it has concluded plans to give interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries of its Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) 2.0 nationwide.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG issues interest-free loans to 98,000 Nigerians The Punch:
FG issues interest-free loans to 98,000 Nigerians
FG Issues Interest-Free Loans To 98,000 Nigerians Independent:
FG Issues Interest-Free Loans To 98,000 Nigerians
Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries News Diary Online:
Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries
FG to give interest-free loan to 98,000 Nigerians — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
FG to give interest-free loan to 98,000 Nigerians — Daily Nigerian
GEEP 2.0: FG Issues Interest-Free Loans To 98,000 Beneficiaries The Will:
GEEP 2.0: FG Issues Interest-Free Loans To 98,000 Beneficiaries
FG to give interest-free loan to 98,000 Nigerians News Breakers:
FG to give interest-free loan to 98,000 Nigerians
FG issues interest-free loans to 98,000 Nigerians Within Nigeria:
FG issues interest-free loans to 98,000 Nigerians
FG Issues Interest-Free Loans To 98,000 Nigerians Tori News:
FG Issues Interest-Free Loans To 98,000 Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Wizkid breaks silence after losing Grammys to Angelique Kidjo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
4 Anti-grazing law: Amotekun and soldiers clash over arrest of cows that destroyed farmlands in Ondo (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 2 hours ago
7 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: I have capacity to salvage Nigeria, says Wike - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 1 hour ago
10 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info