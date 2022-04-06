Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON
News photo Vanguard News  - By Emmanuel Okogba Super Eagles midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali who was recently axed by his Spanish club, SD Huesca has opened up on the circumstances that

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Eagles star, Kelechi’s contract terminated Daily Post:
Super Eagles star, Kelechi’s contract terminated
Kelechi Nwakali Explains Why Huesca Terminated His Contract | Read Not Just OK:
Kelechi Nwakali Explains Why Huesca Terminated His Contract | Read
Huesca terminated my contract for honouring Nigeria: Nwakali PM News:
Huesca terminated my contract for honouring Nigeria: Nwakali
Huesca terminates contract of Super Eagles midfielder The Eagle Online:
Huesca terminates contract of Super Eagles midfielder
Kelechi Nwakali’s contract terminated – Kemi Filani News Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Kelechi Nwakali’s contract terminated – Kemi Filani News
Kelechi Nwakali Calls Out Huesca over Contract Termination | Business Business Post Nigeria:
Kelechi Nwakali Calls Out Huesca over Contract Termination | Business
Nwakali Reveals Why Spanish Club Huesca Terminated His Contract The Street Journal:
Nwakali Reveals Why Spanish Club Huesca Terminated His Contract
Spanish Football club SD Huesca Terminates Super Eagles Star Kelechi Nwakali’s Contract Monte Oz Live:
Spanish Football club SD Huesca Terminates Super Eagles Star Kelechi Nwakali’s Contract
Kelechi Nwakali’s contract terminated Kemi Filani Blog:
Kelechi Nwakali’s contract terminated
Huesca terminated my contract because of AFCON — Nwakali Brila:
Huesca terminated my contract because of AFCON — Nwakali


   More Picks
1 Wizkid breaks silence after losing Grammys to Angelique Kidjo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Ortom-led PDP zoning committee throws Presidential ticket open - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
4 Anti-grazing law: Amotekun and soldiers clash over arrest of cows that destroyed farmlands in Ondo (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee - Legit, 20 hours ago
6 Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
7 Senate passes Bill establishing medical sciences varsity in 6 geo-political zones  — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
8 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'tie the knot in Las Vegas chapel hours after Grammys in ceremony - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info