Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana
Sahara Reporters  - Nigerian travellers to the country were committed to isolation for two weeks at N70,000 equivalent daily, an amount running into millions of naira.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate Seeks End To Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana Leadership:
Senate Seeks End To Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana
Senate seeks end to maltreatment of Nigerians travelling to Ghana Daily Trust:
Senate seeks end to maltreatment of Nigerians travelling to Ghana
Senate seeks end to maltreatment of Nigerians travelling to Ghana Nigerian Tribune:
Senate seeks end to maltreatment of Nigerians travelling to Ghana
Senate seeks end to maltreatment of Nigerians travelling to Ghana The Eagle Online:
Senate seeks end to maltreatment of Nigerians travelling to Ghana
Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana News Breakers:
Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana
Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana Tori News:
Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana


   More Picks
1 Wizkid breaks silence after losing Grammys to Angelique Kidjo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
4 Anti-grazing law: Amotekun and soldiers clash over arrest of cows that destroyed farmlands in Ondo (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 2 hours ago
7 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: I have capacity to salvage Nigeria, says Wike - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 1 hour ago
10 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info