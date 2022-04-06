Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines
Daily Post  - The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has insisted that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), their licensed agents and telecom subscribers should always comply with the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) registration, activation and replacement ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NCC Orders Telcos, Agents To Comply With SIM Replacement Guidelines Leadership:
NCC Orders Telcos, Agents To Comply With SIM Replacement Guidelines
Telcos, agents flouting SIM replacement guidelines will be sanctioned-NCC TVC News:
Telcos, agents flouting SIM replacement guidelines will be sanctioned-NCC
Don’t Compromise SIM Replacement Guidelines – NCC To Telcos The Will:
Don’t Compromise SIM Replacement Guidelines – NCC To Telcos
NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers compliance with SIM replacement guidelines National Accord:
NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers compliance with SIM replacement guidelines
NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines The Eagle Online:
NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines
NCC demands MNOs agents consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines Eco City Reporters:
NCC demands MNOs agents consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines
NCC Insists on MNOs, Agents, Consumers Compliance with SIM Replacement Guidelines – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
NCC Insists on MNOs, Agents, Consumers Compliance with SIM Replacement Guidelines – TechEconomy.ng
National Daily:
NCC warns telcos against flouting SIM card replacement guidelines


   More Picks
1 Wizkid breaks silence after losing Grammys to Angelique Kidjo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
4 Anti-grazing law: Amotekun and soldiers clash over arrest of cows that destroyed farmlands in Ondo (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 2 hours ago
7 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: I have capacity to salvage Nigeria, says Wike - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 1 hour ago
10 Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info