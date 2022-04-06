Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old
The Nation
- A young man identified as Muima is set to walk down the aisle with his aged lover, Thereza against all odds.The 25-year-old, who is head
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
25-year-old man set to wed his 85-year-old lover
The Punch:
25-Year-Old Man Plans To Wed 85-Year-Old Lover A Kenyan man simply identified as Muima, has revealed his plans to marry Thereza, 85. In a new video by Afrimax English on YouTube, the couple shared their love story and decision to get married.
The Info NG:
Netizens react as 25-year-old man plans to wed 85-year-old lover
News Break:
25-year-old Man Set To Marry 85-year-old Grandma
Newsmakers:
25-year-old Man Set to Wed 85-year-old Lover
Naija News:
Reactions As 25-Year-Old Man Sets To Wed His 85-Year-Old Lover
News Breakers:
25-Year Old Man Set To Wed 85-Year Old Woman.. Both Calls It Love
Gist Reel:
Reactions as 25-year-old man plans to wed 85-year-old lover
Naija Parrot:
“I Pray She Won’t Die Before Me” – 25-year-old man says as he is set to wed his 85-year-old lover
Ladun Liadi Blog:
25-Year Old Man Set To Wed 85-Year Old Woman.. Both Calls It Love | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
25-Year-Old Man Falls In Love With An 85-Year-Old African Woman (Photo)
More Picks
1
Wizkid breaks silence after losing Grammys to Angelique Kidjo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
Kelechi Nwakali says Huesca contract termination was because he represented Nigeria at AFCON -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
3
Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers -
The Eagle Online,
12 hours ago
4
Anti-grazing law: Amotekun and soldiers clash over arrest of cows that destroyed farmlands in Ondo (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Una later pressure am: Reactions as Wizkid concedes defeat congratulates Angelique Kidjo & Black Coffee -
Legit,
22 hours ago
6
I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old -
The Nation,
2 hours ago
7
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
2023 presidency: I have capacity to salvage Nigeria, says Wike -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
9
"My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking -
Gist Reel,
1 hour ago
10
Tiger Woods announces return to the Masters 14 months after the accident -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
