Ukraine War: Poland Shelters Over 2,000 Fleeing Nigerians, Says Polish Embassy

The government of Poland has said over two thousand Nigerians fleeing the Russia-Ukraine War have been allowed passage into the European country. It said the Nigerians are among over two million refugees fleeing Ukraine, who have been allowed into the country.



