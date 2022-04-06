Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ukraine War: Poland Shelters Over 2,000 Fleeing Nigerians, Says Polish Embassy
Sahara Reporters  - The government of Poland has said over two thousand Nigerians fleeing the Russia-Ukraine War have been allowed passage into the European country.
It said the Nigerians are among over two million refugees fleeing Ukraine, who have been allowed into ...

16 hours ago
 Additional Sources

