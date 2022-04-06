Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It's N80m now: Actress Ada Karl drags Tonto Dikeh over 15-year-old N80k debt
Legit  - Actress Ada Karl has taken to social media to drag Tonto Dikeh for using her years ago. She also revealed how much Tonto has been owes her. Read more on Legit.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress, Ada Karl, tackles Tonto Dikeh over 15-year-old debt The Punch:
Actress, Ada Karl, tackles Tonto Dikeh over 15-year-old debt
Actress Tonto Dikeh replies colleague, Ada Karl, who accused her of 15-year-old debt Ripples Nigeria:
Actress Tonto Dikeh replies colleague, Ada Karl, who accused her of 15-year-old debt
Actress ‘Ada Karl’ calls out Tonto Dikeh over N8m debt News Wire NGR:
Actress ‘Ada Karl’ calls out Tonto Dikeh over N8m debt
Tonto you Dey buy diamond for man but you’ve no conscience to pay what you owe since 15 years ago - Ada Karl calls out Actress Tonto Dikeh Gist Reel:
Tonto you Dey buy diamond for man but you’ve no conscience to pay what you owe since 15 years ago - Ada Karl calls out Actress Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh pay me the N8m you owe me or else – Actress Ada Karl blows hot Kemi Filani Blog:
Tonto Dikeh pay me the N8m you owe me or else – Actress Ada Karl blows hot


   More Picks
1 Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over failure to qualify for World Cup — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
3 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
7 Ramadan: Kebbi state government reduces working hours for Civil servants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
9 Policeman Filmed Extorting N50,000 Corps Member Has Been Arrested [WATCH] - The Trent, 16 hours ago
10 2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition - Within Nigeria, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info