Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN imposes huge fines on banks for crypto ban violation
Daily Trust  - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has imposed huge fines on some commercial banks which failed to effect the restriction on cryptocurrency transactions.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN fines four banks over crypto transactions The Nation:
CBN fines four banks over crypto transactions
CBN fines three banks N800m over crypto transactions The Punch:
CBN fines three banks N800m over crypto transactions
CBN fines three commercial banks N800m for cryptocurrency related transactions The Street Journal:
CBN fines three commercial banks N800m for cryptocurrency related transactions
CBN Fines Four Banks Over Crypto Transactions The Nigeria Lawyer:
CBN Fines Four Banks Over Crypto Transactions
CBN fines three banks N800m over crypto transactions News Breakers:
CBN fines three banks N800m over crypto transactions
CBN fines three banks N800m over crypto transactions Star News:
CBN fines three banks N800m over crypto transactions
CBN Fines Three Banks N800m Over Crypto Transactions | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
CBN Fines Three Banks N800m Over Crypto Transactions | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 19 hours ago
3 Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over failure to qualify for World Cup — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
4 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari Government Knows What We Want, Say Terrorists Who Attacked Abuja-Kaduna Train, Threaten To Kill Kidnapped Victims - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
8 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 5 hours ago
9 Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 24 hours ago
10 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info