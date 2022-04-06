Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Policeman Filmed Extorting N50,000 Corps Member Has Been Arrested [WATCH]
The Trent  - The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Eyitere Joseph, who was filmed extorting a member of the National Youth Service Corps. The ASP had allegedly collected a bribe of N50,000 from the corps member at Ile- ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

