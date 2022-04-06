|
Super Eagles star, Kelechi Nwakali accuses Spanish club SD Huesca of terminating his contract because he represented Nigeria at AFCON - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation,
14 hours ago
Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge,
16 hours ago
Ramadan: Kebbi state government reduces working hours for Civil servants - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
"My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel,
14 hours ago
Suspend Him – Nigerians React As Adeboye’s Son, Leke Calls RCCG Pastors ‘Goats’ - Tori News,
22 hours ago
List of 12 new privates universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit,
12 hours ago
Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago