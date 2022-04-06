Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Delta State Chief of Staff, 9 Commissioners Resign From Governor Okowa’s Cabinet
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Chief of Staff to the Delta governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and others reportedly resigned to pursue their political ambitions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Okowa The Punch:
2023: Okowa's Chief of Staff, nine commissioners resign to contest elections
Nine Delta commissioners, chief of staff resign ahead of 2023 elections Ripples Nigeria:
Nine Delta commissioners, chief of staff resign ahead of 2023 elections
2023 Election: Delta COS, 9 commissioners resign –Official Prompt News:
2023 Election: Delta COS, 9 commissioners resign –Official
2023: Delta COS, nine commissioners resign The Eagle Online:
2023: Delta COS, nine commissioners resign
2023 election: Gov Okowa Pulse Nigeria:
2023 election: Gov Okowa's COS, 9 Commissioners resign
Delta State Chief of Staff, 9 Commissioners Resign From Governor Okowa’s Cabinet News Breakers:
Delta State Chief of Staff, 9 Commissioners Resign From Governor Okowa’s Cabinet


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles star, Kelechi Nwakali accuses Spanish club SD Huesca of terminating his contract because he represented Nigeria at AFCON - Linda Ikeji Blog, 41 mins ago
2 Customs Board approves promotion of 3,466 officers - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
3 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 6 hours ago
4 Ramadan: Kebbi state government reduces working hours for Civil servants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Suspend Him – Nigerians React As Adeboye’s Son, Leke Calls RCCG Pastors ‘Goats’ - Tori News, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
7 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Rihanna Makes Forbes’ Billionaires List Debut, Kim Kardashian, Kanye, Others Make Cut - The Will, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria problems: Obasanjo, others needed to be consulted on way out — Okowa - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: I have capacity to salvage Nigeria, says Wike - The Punch, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info