Bombed Kaduna Train: Terrorists Free Abducted Bank Of Agric MD Ali-Hassan
The Will  - April 06, (THEWILL) – The Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Alwan Ali-Hassan, has regained freedom from the terrorists, who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train.

