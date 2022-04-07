Nnamdi Kanu's American Lawyer, Bruce Fein, Petitions ICC, Wants Buhari’s Minister, Malami, Justice Nyako Charged For Crimes Against Humanity, Others

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
It's N80m now: Actress Ada Karl drags Tonto Dikeh over 15-year-old N80k debt - Legit,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
3
|
List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders - The Punch,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
UCL: Benzema hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition - Within Nigeria,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit,
8 hours ago
|
9
|
2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader - Legit,
7 hours ago
|
10
|
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling - Daily Post,
8 hours ago