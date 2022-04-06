Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video)

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
2
|
List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over failure to qualify for World Cup — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian,
1 day ago
|
4
|
I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
6
|
NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Buhari Government Knows What We Want, Say Terrorists Who Attacked Abuja-Kaduna Train, Threaten To Kill Kidnapped Victims - Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
|
8
|
We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit,
5 hours ago
|
9
|
Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge,
24 hours ago
|
10
|
"My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel,
21 hours ago