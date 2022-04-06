Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has rubbished the presidential aspiration of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Daily Post:
2023: 'It's laughable' - Asari Dokubo mocks Wike over presidential ambition
It’s Laughable Governor Wike Wants To Become President; Does He Look Like A President – Ex-militant, Asari Dokubo Sahara Reporters:
It’s Laughable Governor Wike Wants To Become President; Does He Look Like A President – Ex-militant, Asari Dokubo
Asari-Dokubo rubbishes Wike’s presidential ambition (Updated) - P.M. News PM News:
Asari-Dokubo rubbishes Wike’s presidential ambition (Updated) - P.M. News
2023: ‘It’s laughable’ – Asari Dokubo mocks Wike over presidential ambition Nigerian Eye:
2023: ‘It’s laughable’ – Asari Dokubo mocks Wike over presidential ambition
2023: Asari Dokubo Mocks Wike’s Presidential Ambition, Gives Reason Naija News:
2023: Asari Dokubo Mocks Wike’s Presidential Ambition, Gives Reason
It’s Laughable Governor Wike Wants To Become President; Does He Look Like A President – Ex-militant, Asari Dokubo News Breakers:
It’s Laughable Governor Wike Wants To Become President; Does He Look Like A President – Ex-militant, Asari Dokubo
2023: Asari Dokubo mocks Wike, others over presidential ambition (Video) Edujandon:
2023: Asari Dokubo mocks Wike, others over presidential ambition (Video)
Look at him, does he look like a president -Asari mocks Wike Kemi Filani Blog:
Look at him, does he look like a president -Asari mocks Wike's presidential ambition - Kemi Filani News
It Is Laughable, Does He Look Like A President - Asari Dokubo Reacts To Gov Nyesom Wike Tori News:
It Is Laughable, Does He Look Like A President - Asari Dokubo Reacts To Gov Nyesom Wike's Presidential Aspiration (Video)


   More Picks
1 Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 19 hours ago
3 Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over failure to qualify for World Cup — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 1 day ago
4 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Buhari Government Knows What We Want, Say Terrorists Who Attacked Abuja-Kaduna Train, Threaten To Kill Kidnapped Victims - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
8 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 5 hours ago
9 Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 24 hours ago
10 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info