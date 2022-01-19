Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition
Within Nigeria  - Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti, says he will not sacrifice his presidential ambition for any politician in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Speaking on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television, Fayose said he has bought the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Fayose: I won't drop my presidential ambition...
2023: I won Daily Post:
2023: I won't step down for anyone - Fayose makes demands over presidential ticket
Channels Television:
I am not going to step down. Who knows if it is me Nigerians are waiting to vote for? Ex-governor Ayo Fayose on his 2023 presidential bid.
2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition Tunde Ednut:
2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition
I Will Not Step Down for Anyone in PDP Presidential Race – Fayose NPO Reports:
I Will Not Step Down for Anyone in PDP Presidential Race – Fayose


   More Picks
1 NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 15 hours ago
3 Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 mins ago
4 Governor Matawalle buys brand new expensive cars, Cadillac for 260 Zamfara traditional rulers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Kebbi state government reduces working hours for Civil servants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
9 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info