Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wife Of The Former Governor Of Anambra State, Obiano Picks APGA Senatorial Forms To Contest
Fresh Reporters  - The wife former Governor, Anambra State Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, Wilie Obiano, has acquired All progress Grand Alliance,APGA forms to contest the senatorial

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Obiano’s wife picks APGA nomination form for Senate Vanguard News:
2023: Obiano’s wife picks APGA nomination form for Senate
Obiano’s wife picks senatorial nomination form The Nation:
Obiano’s wife picks senatorial nomination form
PHOTOS: Obiano’s Wife, Ebelechukwu, Picks APGA Senatorial Forms Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of the former governor of Anambra State, Wilie Obiano, has picked the forms to contest the senatorial seat for Anambra North on the platform of the All ... The Punch:
PHOTOS: Obiano’s Wife, Ebelechukwu, Picks APGA Senatorial Forms Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of the former governor of Anambra State, Wilie Obiano, has picked the forms to contest the senatorial seat for Anambra North on the platform of the All ...
Wife of fmr Anambra gov Willie Obiano picks APGA nomination form for Senate TVC News:
Wife of fmr Anambra gov Willie Obiano picks APGA nomination form for Senate
2023: Obiano’s Wife Picks APGA Nomination Form For Senate Screen Gist:
2023: Obiano’s Wife Picks APGA Nomination Form For Senate


   More Picks
1 It's N80m now: Actress Ada Karl drags Tonto Dikeh over 15-year-old N80k debt - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 UCL: Benzema hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info