Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Leke Adeboye who is one of the sons of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, was on Wednesday, April 6, made to face a three-man panel over his r
24 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
PHOTOS: You are not son but 'goat', Adeboye's son slams RCCG pastors
Daily Post:
You're goats - Adeboye's son, Leke blasts RCCG pastors
The Punch:
Outrage as Adeboye's son calls RCCG pastors 'goats'
Pulse Nigeria:
'You're a goat' - Adeboye's son blasts RCCG pastors for defying his father
Within Nigeria:
Suspend him – Netizens flay Adeboye's son, Leke for calling RCCG pastors 'goat'
NPO Reports:
Outrage as Pastor Adeboye's Son Calls RCCG's Pastors "Goats"
People n Politics:
Outrage as Adeboye’s son calls RCCG pastors ‘goats’
News Breakers:
ICYMI: Outrage as Adeboye’s son calls RCCG pastors ‘goats’
Kemi Filani Blog:
Leke Adeboye attacked for holding crusade after calling RCCG Pastors "Goats" - Kemi Filani News
Tori News:
Suspend Him – Nigerians React As Adeboye’s Son, Leke Calls RCCG Pastors ‘Goats’
More Picks
1
NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
2
I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old -
The Nation,
15 hours ago
3
Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 mins ago
4
Governor Matawalle buys brand new expensive cars, Cadillac for 260 Zamfara traditional rulers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
18 hours ago
6
Ramadan: Kebbi state government reduces working hours for Civil servants -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
"My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking -
Gist Reel,
15 hours ago
9
List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located -
Legit,
13 hours ago
10
Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...