Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Leke Adeboye who is one of the sons of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, was on Wednesday, April 6, made to face a three-man panel over his r

24 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: You are not son but The Nation:
PHOTOS: You are not son but 'goat', Adeboye's son slams RCCG pastors
You Daily Post:
You're goats - Adeboye's son, Leke blasts RCCG pastors
Outrage as Adeboye The Punch:
Outrage as Adeboye's son calls RCCG pastors 'goats'
Pulse Nigeria:
'You're a goat' - Adeboye's son blasts RCCG pastors for defying his father
Suspend him – Netizens flay Adeboye Within Nigeria:
Suspend him – Netizens flay Adeboye's son, Leke for calling RCCG pastors 'goat'
Outrage as Pastor Adeboye NPO Reports:
Outrage as Pastor Adeboye's Son Calls RCCG's Pastors "Goats"
Outrage as Adeboye’s son calls RCCG pastors ‘goats’ People n Politics:
Outrage as Adeboye’s son calls RCCG pastors ‘goats’
ICYMI: Outrage as Adeboye’s son calls RCCG pastors ‘goats’ News Breakers:
ICYMI: Outrage as Adeboye’s son calls RCCG pastors ‘goats’
Leke Adeboye attacked for holding crusade after calling RCCG Pastors "Goats" - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Leke Adeboye attacked for holding crusade after calling RCCG Pastors "Goats" - Kemi Filani News
Suspend Him – Nigerians React As Adeboye’s Son, Leke Calls RCCG Pastors ‘Goats’ Tori News:
Suspend Him – Nigerians React As Adeboye’s Son, Leke Calls RCCG Pastors ‘Goats’


   More Picks
1 NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 15 hours ago
3 Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 mins ago
4 Governor Matawalle buys brand new expensive cars, Cadillac for 260 Zamfara traditional rulers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 18 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Kebbi state government reduces working hours for Civil servants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Doctor narrates how some Nigerian hospitals inject women with pregnancy hormones and lie to them that they are pregnant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
9 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Nigerian Senate Moves To End Maltreatment Of Nigerians Travelling To Ghana - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info