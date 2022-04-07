Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kaduna train attack victim, sergeant Haruna Muhammad Funtua dies from injuries
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Sergeant Haruna Muhammad Funtua, who was one of the injured victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, has died.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Victim of train attack, Sergeant Funtua, is dead Vanguard News:
Victim of train attack, Sergeant Funtua, is dead
Abuja-Kaduna train: Sergeant Muhammad Funtua dies of bullet wounds Legit:
Abuja-Kaduna train: Sergeant Muhammad Funtua dies of bullet wounds
Kaduna Train Attack Victim, Sergeant Funtua, Dies From Multiple Injuries Leadership:
Kaduna Train Attack Victim, Sergeant Funtua, Dies From Multiple Injuries
Kaduna train attack victim, sergeant Funtua dies Nigerian Tribune:
Kaduna train attack victim, sergeant Funtua dies
Kaduna train attack victim, sergeant Haruna Muhammad Funtua dies from injuries Within Nigeria:
Kaduna train attack victim, sergeant Haruna Muhammad Funtua dies from injuries
Kaduna Train Attack Victim, Sergeant Haruna Muhammad Funtua Dies From Injuries Tori News:
Kaduna Train Attack Victim, Sergeant Haruna Muhammad Funtua Dies From Injuries


   More Picks
1 Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 It's N80m now: Actress Ada Karl drags Tonto Dikeh over 15-year-old N80k debt - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 23 hours ago
6 NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Buhari Government Knows What We Want, Say Terrorists Who Attacked Abuja-Kaduna Train, Threaten To Kill Kidnapped Victims - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
8 Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info