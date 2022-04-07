Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Reopening Lekki Tollgate Is A Sign Of Disregard For Lives Of Citizens – Aisha Yesufu
Sahara Reporters
- Reopening Lekki Tollgate Is A Sign Of Disregard For Lives Of Citizens – Aisha Yesufu
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Chido Onumah Blog:
Reopening Lekki Tollgate a sign of disregard for the lives of citizens – Aisha Yesufu
Information Nigeria:
Lekki Tollgate: Resumption Of Tolling Shows Disregard For Citizens, Says Aisha Yesufu
News Diary Online:
Reopening Lekki Tollgate sign of disregard for live of citizens – Aisha Yesufu
News Breakers:
Lekki Tollgate: Resumption Of Tolling Shows Disregard For Citizens, Says Aisha Yesufu
Naija News:
Aisha Yesufu Knocks Sanwo-Olu Over Reopening Of Lekki Tollgate
Tori News:
What The Reopening Of Lekki Tollgate Really Means - Aisha Yesufu Blows Hot
More Picks
1
It's N80m now: Actress Ada Karl drags Tonto Dikeh over 15-year-old N80k debt -
Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located -
Legit,
24 hours ago
4
Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
5
2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition -
Within Nigeria,
20 hours ago
6
Court orders FG to implement policy reserving 35% of public offices for women -
The Cable,
1 day ago
7
Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race -
Legit,
10 hours ago
9
UN to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council over Ukraine — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
6 hours ago
10
2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader -
Legit,
9 hours ago
