Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race
Legit  - Finally, Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, has declared to run for the governorship seat in 2023 on the platform of the opposition PDP.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Shehu Sani joins Kaduna gov race The Punch:
2023: Shehu Sani joins Kaduna gov race
Kaduna governorship race: Shehu Sani lists security as priority The Guardian:
Kaduna governorship race: Shehu Sani lists security as priority
Amb Hirse, Yar’Adua’s Cousin, Shehu Sani, Join Plateau, Katsina, Kaduna Guber Races Leadership:
Amb Hirse, Yar’Adua’s Cousin, Shehu Sani, Join Plateau, Katsina, Kaduna Guber Races
Yar’Adua’s cousins, Aminu, Shehu Sani, join governorship race Business Day:
Yar’Adua’s cousins, Aminu, Shehu Sani, join governorship race
Kaduna Guber 2023: Shehu Sani Picks Nomination Form, Says No Group Bought It For Me Independent:
Kaduna Guber 2023: Shehu Sani Picks Nomination Form, Says No Group Bought It For Me
Kaduna governorship race: Sen. Shehu Sani lists security as priority Pulse Nigeria:
Kaduna governorship race: Sen. Shehu Sani lists security as priority
Kaduna Governorship Race: Shehu Sani Lists Security As Priority The Street Journal:
Kaduna Governorship Race: Shehu Sani Lists Security As Priority
Shehu Sani Joins Kaduna Governorship Race, Picks Form [Photos] Naija News:
Shehu Sani Joins Kaduna Governorship Race, Picks Form [Photos]
Security is My Priority; Shehu Sani Says After Picking PDP Nomination Form NPO Reports:
Security is My Priority; Shehu Sani Says After Picking PDP Nomination Form
Kaduna, Katsina: Shehu Sani, Yar’Adua pick PDP forms, join guber race - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Kaduna, Katsina: Shehu Sani, Yar’Adua pick PDP forms, join guber race - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 18 hours ago
3 Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over failure to qualify for World Cup — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
4 NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 20 hours ago
6 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
8 Ramadan: Kebbi state government reduces working hours for Civil servants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 My heart too damaged for relationship - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info