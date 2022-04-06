Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling
Daily Post
- Mbazulike Amaechi, a First Republic Minister of Aviation, has assured that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, would soon be released.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Nnamdi Kanu'll be released soon, says ex-Aviation minister
Nigerian Eye:
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling
Pulse Nigeria:
Negotiations for Nnamdi Kanu's release are ongoing, says Amaechi
Naija News:
Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Released Soon - Amaechi
NPO Reports:
Nnamdi Kanu Will Regain Freedom Soon –Amaechi
Politics Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu: Negotiations between Igbo leaders and FG ongoing – Amaechi
Global Upfront:
Nnamdi Kanu’ll Soon Be Released, Negotiations Ongoing – Elder Statesman Mbazulike Amechi
Tori News:
Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Released Soon – Amaechi Speaks Ahead of Friday Court Ruling
More Picks
1
Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located -
Legit,
19 hours ago
3
Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over failure to qualify for World Cup — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
1 day ago
4
I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
5
Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
Buhari Government Knows What We Want, Say Terrorists Who Attacked Abuja-Kaduna Train, Threaten To Kill Kidnapped Victims -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
8
We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race -
Legit,
5 hours ago
9
Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
24 hours ago
10
"My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...