Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari incompetent, not ready to tackle insecurity: Senator Urhoghide - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Senator Matthew Urhoghide labels Muhammadu Buhari as an incompetent president who does not want to do anything about insecurity.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari incompetent, not ready to tackle insecurity - Senator The Punch:
Buhari incompetent, not ready to tackle insecurity - Senator
Buhari Incompetent, Not Ready To Tackle Insecurity – Senator Information Nigeria:
Buhari Incompetent, Not Ready To Tackle Insecurity – Senator
Edo senator slams Buhari, says he is not ready to tackle insecurity Within Nigeria:
Edo senator slams Buhari, says he is not ready to tackle insecurity
Buhari incompetent, not ready to tackle insecurity – Senator News Breakers:
Buhari incompetent, not ready to tackle insecurity – Senator
Edo senator slams Buhari, says he is not ready to tackle insecurity Tunde Ednut:
Edo senator slams Buhari, says he is not ready to tackle insecurity


   More Picks
1 Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke faces 3-man panel for calling RCCG pastors goat, allegedly refuses to apologise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Senate summons Sports Minister, NFF President over failure to qualify for World Cup — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
3 NCC demands MNOs, agents, consumers’ compliance with SIM replacement guidelines - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 I’ll never choose another over my 85-year-old lover, says 25-year-old - The Nation, 20 hours ago
5 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 4 hours ago
6 Empowerment: FG gives interest-free loan to 98,000 beneficiaries — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
7 Ramadan: Kebbi state government reduces working hours for Civil servants - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 My heart too damaged for relationship - Tonto Dikeh - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 "My next album might win a Grammy" - M. I Abaga hints at what he's cooking - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
10 Buhari Government Knows What We Want, Say Terrorists Who Attacked Abuja-Kaduna Train, Threaten To Kill Kidnapped Victims - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info