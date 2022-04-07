EXCLUSIVE: Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action Sahara Reporters - Nigeria Police Force junior personnel have again stated their resolve to commence a nationwide strike on May 1st, 2022, SaharaReporters has gathered.The aggrieved policemen had in March 2022 said they would embark on a warning strike to protest against ...



News Credibility Score: 99%