Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EXCLUSIVE: Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Nigeria Police Force junior personnel have again stated their resolve to commence a nationwide strike on May 1st, 2022, SaharaReporters has gathered.The aggrieved policemen had in March 2022 said they would embark on a warning strike to protest against ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aggrieved policemen fix new date for nationwide strike - P.M. News PM News:
Aggrieved policemen fix new date for nationwide strike - P.M. News
EXCLUSIVE: Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action News Breakers:
EXCLUSIVE: Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action
Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action Infotrust News:
Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action
Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action Affairs TV:
Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action
Aggrieved policemen fix new date for nationwide strike See Naija:
Aggrieved policemen fix new date for nationwide strike
Revealed: Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action Tori News:
Revealed: Aggrieved Nigerian Policemen Pick New Date For Nationwide Protest, Strike Action


   More Picks
1 It's N80m now: Actress Ada Karl drags Tonto Dikeh over 15-year-old N80k debt - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 UCL: Benzema hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info