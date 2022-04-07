Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspected Nigerian drug peddler arrested with 1,081 grams of heroin in India
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 50-year-old suspected Nigerian drug peddler was arrested with 1,081 grams of heroin worth Rs 10 crore by the Cell Against Illegal Foreigners and Narcotics (CAIFAN) of the Delhi Police on Wednesday, April 7.

6 hours ago
