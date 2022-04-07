Post News
News at a Glance
Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala loses Super Falcons captaincy role as Nigeria face Canada
Pulse Nigeria
- The 27-year-old became the teams leader in 2019, but she has now been relieved of her duties.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
'I am just hearing this' - Asisat Oshoala reacts to NFF's stripping her of Super Falcons captaincy
Naija Loaded:
‘I Am Just Hearing This’ – Asisat Oshoala Reacts To NFF’s Stripping Her Of Super Falcons Captaincy
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
‘I am just hearing this’
Within Nigeria:
Asisat Oshoala reacts to NFF’s stripping her of Super Falcons captaincy
Julia Blaise Blog:
Asisat Oshoala loses Super Falcons’ Captaincy
Tunde Ednut:
Asisat Oshoala reacts to NFF’s stripping her of Super Falcons captaincy
Kemi Filani Blog:
Asisat Oshoala removed as Super Falcons captain
More Picks
1
I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term -
Legit,
8 hours ago
2
We do this to inspire not oppress - Davido writes as he reveals he spends over $30,000 (N17m) on some nights -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 mins ago
3
Hisbah seizes 1,426 bottles of alcoholic beverages in Jigawa -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
4
We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race -
Legit,
24 hours ago
5
I Never Said “Vote For Buhari”, But Only Said “Do Not Vote Jonathan” – Soyinka -
Naija Loaded,
17 hours ago
6
Osun 2022: Lasun Yusuf to contest Osun guber under Labour Party -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader -
Legit,
23 hours ago
8
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons -
Naija News,
18 hours ago
10
Manchester United Reportedly Set to Appoint Erik Ten Hag | See Details -
Not Just OK,
1 day ago
