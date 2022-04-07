Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian nurse jailed for running over policewoman after being caught speeding
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian cancer nurse has been jailed in the UK for running over a police officer after being pulled over for clocking at 51mph in a 40mph zone with her young daughter in the back.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian nurse jailed for running over policewoman after being caught speeding Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian nurse jailed for running over policewoman after being caught speeding
Nigerian nurse bags jail sentence in UK for running over police officer after being caught speeding The Street Journal:
Nigerian nurse bags jail sentence in UK for running over police officer after being caught speeding
Nigerian Nurse Jailed In UK For Running Over Policewoman After Being Caught Speeding How Africa:
Nigerian Nurse Jailed In UK For Running Over Policewoman After Being Caught Speeding
Nigerian Nurse Imprisoned For Running Over Policewoman After Being Caught Speeding Tori News:
Nigerian Nurse Imprisoned For Running Over Policewoman After Being Caught Speeding


   More Picks
1 It's N80m now: Actress Ada Karl drags Tonto Dikeh over 15-year-old N80k debt - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 24 hours ago
4 Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
6 Court orders FG to implement policy reserving 35% of public offices for women - The Cable, 1 day ago
7 Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 10 hours ago
9 UN to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council over Ukraine — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
10 2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader - Legit, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info