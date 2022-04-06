Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two killed, three injured as suspected Fulani militias attack IDPs resettlement site in Plateau state
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias have killed two persons and injured three others at an Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) resettlement site at Rantis in Gashish District, Barakin-Ladi l

59 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

