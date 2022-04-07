Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gombe street cleaners protest sack
The Nation  - Hundreds of street cleaners in Gombe State on Thursday blocked the entrance of the Government House, demanding justice...

7 hours ago
Gombe govt denies sacking over 2,000 cleaners The Punch:
Gombe govt denies sacking over 2,000 cleaners
Go home, no one will sack you, Gombe govt tells protesting cleaners The Sun:
Go home, no one will sack you, Gombe govt tells protesting cleaners
Dismissal Scare: Hundreds Of Street Cleaners Storm Gombe Govt House Independent:
Dismissal Scare: Hundreds Of Street Cleaners Storm Gombe Govt House
No casual workers will be sacked, Gombe govt. Prompt News:
No casual workers will be sacked, Gombe govt.


   More Picks
1 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition - Within Nigeria, 22 hours ago
4 Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 11 hours ago
6 2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Buhari incompetent, not ready to tackle insecurity: Senator Urhoghide - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
9 "3 shirts and 2 trousers" - Nkechi Blessing goes the extra mile to prove how poor ex-husband, Opeyemi is - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
10 Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons - Naija News, 6 hours ago
