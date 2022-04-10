Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Avoid Unauthorised Trips, NYSC DG Tells Corps Members
Channels Television  - Corps members serving in different communities across Nigeria have been warned against unnecessary and unauthorised journey while serving the country.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Stop unauthorised journeys, DG advises corps members The Sun:
Stop unauthorised journeys, DG advises corps members
Avoid unauthorized journey DG tells corps members TVC News:
Avoid unauthorized journey DG tells corps members
Avoid Unauthorised Trips, NYSC DG Tells Corps Members The Street Journal:
Avoid Unauthorised Trips, NYSC DG Tells Corps Members
Avoid Unauthorised Trips, NYSC DG Tells Corps Members News Breakers:
Avoid Unauthorised Trips, NYSC DG Tells Corps Members


   More Picks
1 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 14 hours ago
4 2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader - Legit, 13 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons - Naija News, 9 hours ago
7 Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Buhari incompetent, not ready to tackle insecurity: Senator Urhoghide - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
9 "3 shirts and 2 trousers" - Nkechi Blessing goes the extra mile to prove how poor ex-husband, Opeyemi is - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
10 Manchester United Reportedly Set to Appoint Erik Ten Hag | See Details - Not Just OK, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info