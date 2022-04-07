Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kaduna: 12-year-old raped by Kaduna cleric gives birth
News photo Daily Trust  - The 12-year-old girl, who was raped by an elementary Islamic teacher sometime in June, 2021 in Unguwan Fantaro, Kachia Local Government…

 Additional Sources

   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Buhari Writes House Of Representatives, Seeks Increase Of Fuel Subsidy To N4Trillion From N442Billion - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
3 Bola Ige's Murder: I'll Be Delighted To Go To Court To Provide Details — Wole Soyinka - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
4 If my husband messes up, I?ll still marry another person making it four baby daddies. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo's 20 commissioners-nominees - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Nkechi Blessing, husband fight dirty amid breakup - The Nation, 24 hours ago
7 Police rescue 12 kidnapped passengers in Kogi, 4 others still missing - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 2023: APC women laud Buhari, Adamu for approving free nomination forms - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Why Nigerians can?t bear arms ? Minister of Police Affairs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 7 hours ago
