Court acquits Sen Abba Moro of EFCC’s corruption charges over 2014 NIS recruitment
Daily Post  - Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday discharged and acquitted former Minister of Interior, Senator Abba Moro of the charges of fraud arising from the conduct of the botched 2014 Nigerian Immigration Service recruitment.

20 hours ago
