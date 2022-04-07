Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nkechi Blessing, husband fight dirty amid breakup
The Nation  - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her husband Opeyemi Falegan have opened a can of worms on social media amid a messy breakup.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nkechi Blessing, husband fight dirty amid breakup The Eagle Online:
Nkechi Blessing, husband fight dirty amid breakup
Entertainment: Actress Nkechi Blessing, ex-husband fight dirty on social media TV360 Nigeria:
Entertainment: Actress Nkechi Blessing, ex-husband fight dirty on social media
Yes, I’m A Lesbian – Nkechi Blessing Reveals Amidst Marriage Collapse The Will:
Yes, I’m A Lesbian – Nkechi Blessing Reveals Amidst Marriage Collapse
The Street Journal:
'Yes I'm a lesbian,' Nkechi Blessing confesses, shows off tools she uses amidst marriage collapse (Photos)
"Birds of the same feather" - Tonto Dikeh dragged over comment on Nkechi Blessing Sunday and husband Gist Reel:
"Birds of the same feather" - Tonto Dikeh dragged over comment on Nkechi Blessing Sunday and husband's clash
Nkechi Blessing husband: Falegan Opeyemi David don end relationship with Nigerian actress? – BBC.com News Breakers:
Nkechi Blessing husband: Falegan Opeyemi David don end relationship with Nigerian actress? – BBC.com
‘You Want To Use Me And Use Everyone’ – Nkechi Blessing Blasts Her Estranged Husband Naija News:
‘You Want To Use Me And Use Everyone’ – Nkechi Blessing Blasts Her Estranged Husband
“I Have A Name To Protect Here” Actress Nkechi Blessing Husband, Announces Marriage Collapse Fresh Reporters:
“I Have A Name To Protect Here” Actress Nkechi Blessing Husband, Announces Marriage Collapse
Unlike Tonto Dikeh, Nkechi Blessing Boasts Of Being A Lesbian In Trending Video The Genius Media:
Unlike Tonto Dikeh, Nkechi Blessing Boasts Of Being A Lesbian In Trending Video
Kemi Filani Blog:
'She belongs to the street' Reactions as Actress Nkechi Blessing finally opens up on dating another man before dumping Opeyemi Falegan - Kemi Filani News
Tonto Dikeh Reacts As Nkechi Blessing Confirms Split From Her Husband Tori News:
Tonto Dikeh Reacts As Nkechi Blessing Confirms Split From Her Husband


   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 11 hours ago
2 Nkechi Blessing, husband fight dirty amid breakup - The Nation, 22 hours ago
3 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 12 hours ago
4 Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons - Naija News, 21 hours ago
5 I dated my wife for 9 years and she never asked me for money – Man reveals as he advises against dependency - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
6 Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Russian Blackcat Group Demands Ransom After Allegedly Hacking Bet9ja Website - Tori News, 20 hours ago
9 Agip’s gas export disrupted as hoodlums vandalise Ogboinbiri gas pipeline in Bayelsa - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 Court declines to sack Ayade, deputy for defecting to APC - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info