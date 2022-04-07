Post News
News at a Glance
Girlfriend facing no charges after stabbing her boyfriend to death in domestic dispute
Linda Ikeji Blog
- An American man of Nigerian descent has died after he was stabbed at a Miami high-rise in what officials are calling a domestic dispute.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
US-based Nigerian man stabbed to death by girlfriend in domestic dispute
PM News:
Nigerian Obumseli stabbed to death by girlfriend in Miami Florida
Sundiata Post:
Nigerian Obumseli stabbed to death by girlfriend in Miami Florida
Naija on Point:
Nigerian-American Man Stabbed To Death By Girlfriend In Miami In Domestic Dispute
See Naija:
Nigerian Obumseli stabbed to death by girlfriend in Miami Florida
News Breakers:
Nigerian Obumseli stabbed to death by girlfriend in Miami Florida
More Picks
1
I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term -
Legit,
8 hours ago
2
We do this to inspire not oppress - Davido writes as he reveals he spends over $30,000 (N17m) on some nights -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 mins ago
3
Hisbah seizes 1,426 bottles of alcoholic beverages in Jigawa -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
4
We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race -
Legit,
24 hours ago
5
I Never Said “Vote For Buhari”, But Only Said “Do Not Vote Jonathan” – Soyinka -
Naija Loaded,
17 hours ago
6
Osun 2022: Lasun Yusuf to contest Osun guber under Labour Party -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader -
Legit,
23 hours ago
8
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons -
Naija News,
18 hours ago
10
Manchester United Reportedly Set to Appoint Erik Ten Hag | See Details -
Not Just OK,
1 day ago
