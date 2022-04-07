Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Party Crisis: Court Of Appeal Dismisses APC Appeal On Akwa Ibom State Leadership
Channels Television  -   The Court of Appeal Abuja Division, has dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the decision of a Federal High Court which had ordered it to swear-in the Stephen Ntukekpu-led Akwa-Ibom State Executive of the party ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court dismisses APC Nigerian Tribune:
Court dismisses APC's appeal on Akwa-Ibom party leadership tussle
Court dismisses APC’s appeal on Akwa Ibom leadership The Punch:
Court dismisses APC’s appeal on Akwa Ibom leadership
Appeal Court dismisses APC Vanguard News:
Appeal Court dismisses APC's suit against party Excos in Akwa-Ibom
Appeal Court dismisses APC appeal on Akwa-Ibom State Leadership The Sun:
Appeal Court dismisses APC appeal on Akwa-Ibom State Leadership
Party Crisis: Court Of Appeal Dismisses APC Appeal On Akwa Ibom State Leadership News Breakers:
Party Crisis: Court Of Appeal Dismisses APC Appeal On Akwa Ibom State Leadership


   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 11 hours ago
2 Nkechi Blessing, husband fight dirty amid breakup - The Nation, 22 hours ago
3 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 12 hours ago
4 Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons - Naija News, 21 hours ago
5 I dated my wife for 9 years and she never asked me for money – Man reveals as he advises against dependency - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
6 Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Russian Blackcat Group Demands Ransom After Allegedly Hacking Bet9ja Website - Tori News, 20 hours ago
9 Agip’s gas export disrupted as hoodlums vandalise Ogboinbiri gas pipeline in Bayelsa - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 Court declines to sack Ayade, deputy for defecting to APC - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info