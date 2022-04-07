Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

House of Representatives to investigate hajj savings scheme
News photo The News Guru  - The House of Representatives has directed the Committee on Pilgrims Affairs to investigate the hajj savings scheme, and also instructed the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to suspend the implementation of the Hajj Saving Scheme.
13 hours ago
