Court declines to sack Ayade, deputy for defecting to APC
News photo Vanguard News  - Court dismissed the suit PDP, filed to declare the seat of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State and his Deputy, Ivara Esu, vacant.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Court refuses to remove Cross River gov, deputy for defecting to APC Nigerian Tribune:
Court refuses to remove Cross River gov, deputy for defecting to APC
Defection: Why Court declined to sack Gov. Ayade, Deputy The Sun:
Defection: Why Court declined to sack Gov. Ayade, Deputy
Defection: Gov Ayade, Deputy Know Fate Today Independent:
Defection: Gov Ayade, Deputy Know Fate Today
Court Upholds Ayade, Deputy’s Defection To APC The Will:
Court Upholds Ayade, Deputy’s Defection To APC
Ayade Knows Fate Today As Court Rules On Defection Suit The Street Journal:
Ayade Knows Fate Today As Court Rules On Defection Suit
PDP To APC: Court Rejects Suit Seeking Sack Of Ayade As Cross River Governor Naija News:
PDP To APC: Court Rejects Suit Seeking Sack Of Ayade As Cross River Governor


