Russian Blackcat Group Demands Ransom After Allegedly Hacking Bet9ja Website
Tori News
- The management said that its website has been hacked by the Russian Blackcat group.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
More Picks
1
I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term -
Legit,
11 hours ago
2
Nkechi Blessing, husband fight dirty amid breakup -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
3
Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously -
The Herald,
12 hours ago
4
Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons -
Naija News,
21 hours ago
5
I dated my wife for 9 years and she never asked me for money – Man reveals as he advises against dependency -
Gist Reel,
20 hours ago
6
Kanu files fresh N50bn suit against FG, insists he was abducted from Kenya -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
7
Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Russian Blackcat Group Demands Ransom After Allegedly Hacking Bet9ja Website -
Tori News,
20 hours ago
9
Agip’s gas export disrupted as hoodlums vandalise Ogboinbiri gas pipeline in Bayelsa -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
10
Court declines to sack Ayade, deputy for defecting to APC -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
