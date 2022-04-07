Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps summons Health Minister over ‘cryptic pregnancy’ practice — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The House of Representatives has resolved to invite the Ministers of Health as well as Women Affairs for the purpose of investigating the fraudulent trend of ‘cryptic pregnancies’ in the country.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps to probe fraudulent ‘cryptic pregnancy’ practice The Nation:
Reps to probe fraudulent ‘cryptic pregnancy’ practice
Reps to probe pregnancy fraud among Nigerian women Peoples Gazette:
Reps to probe pregnancy fraud among Nigerian women
Reps to probe fraudulent ‘cryptic pregnancy’ practice News Diary Online:
Reps to probe fraudulent ‘cryptic pregnancy’ practice
Reps to probe fraudulent ‘cryptic pregnancy’ practice News Breakers:
Reps to probe fraudulent ‘cryptic pregnancy’ practice


   More Picks
1 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition - Within Nigeria, 22 hours ago
4 Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 11 hours ago
6 2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Buhari incompetent, not ready to tackle insecurity: Senator Urhoghide - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
9 "3 shirts and 2 trousers" - Nkechi Blessing goes the extra mile to prove how poor ex-husband, Opeyemi is - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
10 Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons - Naija News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info