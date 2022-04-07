Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ige's murder: I’m willing to go to court, says Soyinka, as Falana offers free legal service
Vanguard News  - Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka has expressed willingness to be involved in legal proceedings to unravel the killers of ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I await court action over comments on Ige’s murder – Soyinka The Punch:
I await court action over comments on Ige’s murder – Soyinka
Bola Ige Nigerian Tribune:
Bola Ige's murder: Soyinka expresses readiness to go to court to expose killers
Ige’s murder: I’m willing to go to court, says Soyinka The Guardian:
Ige’s murder: I’m willing to go to court, says Soyinka
Ige’s murder: I’m willing to go to court, says Soyinka News Breakers:
Ige’s murder: I’m willing to go to court, says Soyinka
Falana Offers Free Defence as Soyinka Prepares for Court Over Omisore NPO Reports:
Falana Offers Free Defence as Soyinka Prepares for Court Over Omisore


   More Picks
1 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons - Naija News, 17 hours ago
7 Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 I Never Said “Vote For Buhari”, But Only Said “Do Not Vote Jonathan” – Soyinka - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
9 Buhari incompetent, not ready to tackle insecurity: Senator Urhoghide - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
10 "3 shirts and 2 trousers" - Nkechi Blessing goes the extra mile to prove how poor ex-husband, Opeyemi is - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info