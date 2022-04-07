Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Never Said “Vote For Buhari”, But Only Said “Do Not Vote Jonathan” – Soyinka
News photo Naija Loaded  - Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has said he never endorsed the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. Mr Soyinka, during a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, said he didn’t vote on election day in 2015.

