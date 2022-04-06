Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Goat pastors: RCCG takes disciplinary measures against Adeboye's son
The Punch  - The Redeemed Christian Church of God has taken disciplinary measures against Leke, son of the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the former’s comment labelling some pastors in the mission ‘goats’.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

