Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

US speaker Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19 The Punch:
US speaker Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive For COVID-19 The Will:
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive For COVID-19
US speaker Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19 Within Nigeria:
US speaker Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19
Nancy Pelosi latest US official to test positive for COVID News Breakers:
Nancy Pelosi latest US official to test positive for COVID


   More Picks
1 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Top Boko Haram Commander Surrenders To Nigerian Army As Troops Recover Weapons - Naija News, 10 hours ago
6 Police nab 23-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Buhari incompetent, not ready to tackle insecurity: Senator Urhoghide - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 "3 shirts and 2 trousers" - Nkechi Blessing goes the extra mile to prove how poor ex-husband, Opeyemi is - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
9 Manchester United Reportedly Set to Appoint Erik Ten Hag | See Details - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
10 NFF mourns the passing of FIFA referee Bolaji Okubule at the age of 80 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info