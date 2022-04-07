Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

High Court orders secret trial in terrorism charges, moves Nnamdi Kanu’s case to CCT
News photo Daily Post  - The Federal High Court of Nigeria has introduced its new Practice Directions on the trial of terrorism-related cases in the country. Under the new trial of terrorism-related offences are to henceforth be conducted in camera.

