Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders
The Punch
- Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Zenith Bank Pays N97.33bn Dividend To Shareholders
This Day:
Zenith Shareholders Reap Bumper Harvest as Bank Pays N97.3bn Dividend
Sahara Reporters:
SPONSORED: Bumper Harvest For @ZenithBank Shareholders As Bank Pays Dividend Of N97.33 Billion
Premium Times:
Bumper harvest for Zenith Bank shareholders as bank pays dividend of N97.33 billion
The Sun:
Bumper harvest for shareholders as Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
Zenith Bank Pays Shareholders N97.33bn Dividend
The Will:
Bumper Harvest As Zenith Bank Pays N97.33bn Dividend To Shareholders
News Diary Online:
Massive returns as Zenith Bank pays shareholders N97.33bn dividend
The Eagle Online:
Zenith Bank shareholders express delight over N97.33b dividend
Naija News:
Massive Returns For Zenith Bank Shareholders As Bank Pays Dividend Of N97.33 Billion
The Genius Media:
Bumper Harvest For Zenith Bank Shareholders As Bank Pays Dividend Of N97.33 Billion
Investor King:
Zenith Bank to Pay N97.33 Billion in Dividend for 2021 Financial Year | Investors King
More Picks
1
It's N80m now: Actress Ada Karl drags Tonto Dikeh over 15-year-old N80k debt -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
5
UCL: Benzema hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
6
2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition -
Within Nigeria,
19 hours ago
7
Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race -
Legit,
8 hours ago
9
2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader -
Legit,
7 hours ago
10
Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...