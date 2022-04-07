Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders
News photo The Punch  - Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zenith Bank Pays N97.33bn Dividend To Shareholders Leadership:
Zenith Bank Pays N97.33bn Dividend To Shareholders
Zenith Shareholders Reap Bumper Harvest as Bank Pays N97.3bn Dividend This Day:
Zenith Shareholders Reap Bumper Harvest as Bank Pays N97.3bn Dividend
SPONSORED: Bumper Harvest For @ZenithBank Shareholders As Bank Pays Dividend Of N97.33 Billion Sahara Reporters:
SPONSORED: Bumper Harvest For @ZenithBank Shareholders As Bank Pays Dividend Of N97.33 Billion
Bumper harvest for Zenith Bank shareholders as bank pays dividend of N97.33 billion Premium Times:
Bumper harvest for Zenith Bank shareholders as bank pays dividend of N97.33 billion
Bumper harvest for shareholders as Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Bumper harvest for shareholders as Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend – The Sun Nigeria
Zenith Bank Pays Shareholders N97.33bn Dividend Independent:
Zenith Bank Pays Shareholders N97.33bn Dividend
Bumper Harvest As Zenith Bank Pays N97.33bn Dividend To Shareholders The Will:
Bumper Harvest As Zenith Bank Pays N97.33bn Dividend To Shareholders
Massive returns as Zenith Bank pays shareholders N97.33bn dividend News Diary Online:
Massive returns as Zenith Bank pays shareholders N97.33bn dividend
Zenith Bank shareholders express delight over N97.33b dividend The Eagle Online:
Zenith Bank shareholders express delight over N97.33b dividend
Massive Returns For Zenith Bank Shareholders As Bank Pays Dividend Of N97.33 Billion Naija News:
Massive Returns For Zenith Bank Shareholders As Bank Pays Dividend Of N97.33 Billion
Bumper Harvest For Zenith Bank Shareholders As Bank Pays Dividend Of N97.33 Billion The Genius Media:
Bumper Harvest For Zenith Bank Shareholders As Bank Pays Dividend Of N97.33 Billion
Zenith Bank to Pay N97.33 Billion in Dividend for 2021 Financial Year | Investors King Investor King:
Zenith Bank to Pay N97.33 Billion in Dividend for 2021 Financial Year | Investors King


   More Picks
1 It's N80m now: Actress Ada Karl drags Tonto Dikeh over 15-year-old N80k debt - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian referees ignored for World Cup in Qatar as FIFA picks 8 referees from Africa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 List of 12 new private universities approved by FG and the states where they are located - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Zenith Bank pays N97.33bn dividend to shareholders - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 UCL: Benzema hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 2023: I will not step down for anyone, says Fayose on his presidential ambition - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 Does he look like a President?- Asari Dokubo rubbishes Gov Nyesom Wike's presidential aspiration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 We need your support and prayers - Shehu Sani appeals as he joins 2023 race - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 2023: Forget South-East, Tinubu must become Nigeria's next president, Arewa leader - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu will be released soon – Amaechi speaks ahead of Friday court ruling - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info