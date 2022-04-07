Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo's 20 commissioners-nominees
The Punch
- The Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed all the 20 commissioner-nominees presented by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner-nominees
Daily Trust:
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s Commissioners
The Sun:
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo's 20 Commissioner nominees
Ripples Nigeria:
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner nominees
News Wire NGR:
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner-nominees — See full list
The Eagle Online:
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner-nominees
News Diary Online:
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner-nominees
Prompt News:
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner-nominees
Pulse Nigeria:
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner-nominees
Within Nigeria:
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner-nominees
Tunde Ednut:
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner-nominees
More Picks
1
I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term -
Legit,
13 hours ago
2
Buhari Writes House Of Representatives, Seeks Increase Of Fuel Subsidy To N4Trillion From N442Billion -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
3
If my husband messes up, I?ll still marry another person making it four baby daddies. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo's 20 commissioners-nominees -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
5
Nkechi Blessing, husband fight dirty amid breakup -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
6
Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously -
The Herald,
14 hours ago
7
Police rescue 12 kidnapped passengers in Kogi, 4 others still missing -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
8
2023: APC women laud Buhari, Adamu for approving free nomination forms -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
9
Insecurity: Why Nigerians can?t bear arms ? Minister of Police Affairs -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals -
Online Nigeria,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...