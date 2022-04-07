Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Has Nursed Its Wounds And Healed Itself, Buhari Says As He Meets Adamu, Buni
News photo Information Nigeria  - President Muhammadu Buhari met with Abdullahi Adamu, the APC’s national chairman, and Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state, on Thursday. The meeting was held in Abuja’s presidential mansion.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC has nursed its wounds and healed itself, @MBuhari says as he meets Adamu, Buni The Cable:
APC has nursed its wounds and healed itself, @MBuhari says as he meets Adamu, Buni
APC has nursed its wounds and healed itself - Buhari says as he meets new APC Chairman Linda Ikeji Blog:
APC has nursed its wounds and healed itself - Buhari says as he meets new APC Chairman
Buhari meets Adamu, Buni says APC has nursed its wounds and healed itself TV360 Nigeria:
Buhari meets Adamu, Buni says APC has nursed its wounds and healed itself
APC Has Nursed Its Wounds And Healed Itself, Buhari Says As He Meets Adamu, Buni News Breakers:
APC Has Nursed Its Wounds And Healed Itself, Buhari Says As He Meets Adamu, Buni
APC Has Nursed Its Wounds And Healed Itself - Buhari Says As He Meets APC Chairman Tori News:
APC Has Nursed Its Wounds And Healed Itself - Buhari Says As He Meets APC Chairman


   More Picks
1 I will serve for 4 more years - Makinde declares to run for second term - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Buhari Writes House Of Representatives, Seeks Increase Of Fuel Subsidy To N4Trillion From N442Billion - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
3 If my husband messes up, I?ll still marry another person making it four baby daddies. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo's 20 commissioners-nominees - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Nkechi Blessing, husband fight dirty amid breakup - The Nation, 24 hours ago
6 Kogi advises residents to shun cow meat for one week as 20 die mysteriously - The Herald, 14 hours ago
7 Police rescue 12 kidnapped passengers in Kogi, 4 others still missing - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 2023: APC women laud Buhari, Adamu for approving free nomination forms - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
9 Insecurity: Why Nigerians can?t bear arms ? Minister of Police Affairs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 NNPC advocates for special courts to prosecute oil thieves, pipeline vandals - Online Nigeria, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info