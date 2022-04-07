Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Internet access: Google to fund subsea cable, create 1.6 million jobs in Nigeria
The Punch  - The Director of Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, has disclosed that Google plans to fund the Equiano subsea cable to boost internet speeds and create 1.6 million jobs in Nigeria.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

