Buhari allocates houses to 22 members of Super Eagles
Prompt News  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the allocation of housing units in the National Housing Estate across the country to 22 members of the Super Eagles who won the 1994 African Cup of Nations. The president spoke during the official ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

