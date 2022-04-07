NIS Recruitment Tragedy: Court Acquits Senator Abba Moro, Convicts Mrs Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia, Ex-Permanent Secretary Global Upfront - A Federal High Court in Abuja has discharged and acquitted Senator Abba Moro and two others in charges of fraud over the 2014 Nigerian Immigration Service recruitment exercise in which 14 applicants died.



News Credibility Score: 99%